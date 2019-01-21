Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Appears in relief
Koskinen allowed three goals on 18 shots after replacing Cam Talbot in the first period of Sunday's 7-4 loss to Carolina.
Even though his team would wind up scoring four goals, Talbot -- who gave up only three before departing -- will take the loss because the Oilers were never tied or leading in the game. Koskinen meanwhile was just mediocre in relief, and at this point, it's anyone's guess who coach Hitchcock will opt to start on any given night. Up next is a home game versus the Red Wings, with the Oilers having yet to announce their starter for that contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...