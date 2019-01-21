Koskinen allowed three goals on 18 shots after replacing Cam Talbot in the first period of Sunday's 7-4 loss to Carolina.

Even though his team would wind up scoring four goals, Talbot -- who gave up only three before departing -- will take the loss because the Oilers were never tied or leading in the game. Koskinen meanwhile was just mediocre in relief, and at this point, it's anyone's guess who coach Hitchcock will opt to start on any given night. Up next is a home game versus the Red Wings, with the Oilers having yet to announce their starter for that contest.