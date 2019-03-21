Koskinen will patrol the crease against the visiting Blue Jackets on Thursday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen was pulled from his last start against the Blues on Tuesday, as he permitted three goals on 20 shots in a 7-2 loss, but it's worth noting that he shut out Columbus at Nationwide Arena on March 2. Koskinen has an 11-11-3 record, 3.13 GAA and .901 save percentage through 27 games in 2019, so he'll be looking to right the ship after a hot start to the season.