Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Back in cage Friday
Koskinen will start in the crease Friday when the Oilers host the Kings, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Koskinen was given the hook in Wednesday's game against the Senators after surrendering three goals on 12 shots. The veteran netminder has turned in a solid start to the season overall, however, owning a 10-3-2 record to go along with a 2.63 GAA and a .917 save percentage. His numbers are slightly worse at home, but he should have a great shot of improving them Friday against a Kings club averaging just two goals per game away from the Staples Center.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.