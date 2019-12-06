Koskinen will start in the crease Friday when the Oilers host the Kings, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Koskinen was given the hook in Wednesday's game against the Senators after surrendering three goals on 12 shots. The veteran netminder has turned in a solid start to the season overall, however, owning a 10-3-2 record to go along with a 2.63 GAA and a .917 save percentage. His numbers are slightly worse at home, but he should have a great shot of improving them Friday against a Kings club averaging just two goals per game away from the Staples Center.