Koskinen will patrol the home crease in Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Koskinen has been up and down lately, and he's posted a .900 save percentage, a 3.42 GAA and a 3-5-0 record through eight appearances. He's continuing to get a heavy workload because Stuart Skinner and Troy Grosenick -- who have combined for two NHL appearances -- are the only alternatives. The Maple Leafs come to town ranked 10th in the league with 3.25 goals per game and second with a 41.7 power-play percentage.