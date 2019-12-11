Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Back in net Tuesday
Koskinen will draw the home start for Tuesday's matchup against the Hurricanes, Bruce McCurdy of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Koskinen has been solid in his past five starts, going 3-2-0 along with a 2.82 GAA and .919 save percentage. The Finn will face a tough matchup Tuesday, however, taking on the 11th best offense in terms of goals per game this campaign (3.17). The 31-year-old hasn't performed well against the Hurricanes in his career, going 0-2-0 with a .867 save percentage and 3.39 GAA in two appearances.
