Koskinen will draw the home start for Tuesday's matchup against the Hurricanes, Bruce McCurdy of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Koskinen has been solid in his past five starts, going 3-2-0 along with a 2.82 GAA and .919 save percentage. The Finn will face a tough matchup Tuesday, however, taking on the 11th best offense in terms of goals per game this campaign (3.17). The 31-year-old hasn't performed well against the Hurricanes in his career, going 0-2-0 with a .867 save percentage and 3.39 GAA in two appearances.