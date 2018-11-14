Koskinen allowed two goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win against Montreal.

If Cam Talbot continues to struggle or is forced to miss time with an injury, Koskinen has proven he can hold down crease duties. The 30-year-old Finn improved to 4-1-0 with a 2.52 GAA with a .918 save percentage. After this performance, it will be interesting to see who Edmonton elects to start Saturday in Calgary.