Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Bags home win
Koskinen allowed two goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win against Montreal.
If Cam Talbot continues to struggle or is forced to miss time with an injury, Koskinen has proven he can hold down crease duties. The 30-year-old Finn improved to 4-1-0 with a 2.52 GAA with a .918 save percentage. After this performance, it will be interesting to see who Edmonton elects to start Saturday in Calgary.
