Koskinen turned aside 16 of 21 shots in a 5-3 preseason loss to the Jets on Sunday.

It was not a great showing for the 30-year-old netminder. Koskinen is battling Al Montoya and will need to turn in better performances moving forward if he's going to succeed in his bid to usurp the 33-year-old veteran and become Edmonton's primary backup.

More News
Our Latest Stories