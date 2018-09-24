Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Beaten five times in loss
Koskinen turned aside 16 of 21 shots in a 5-3 preseason loss to the Jets on Sunday.
It was not a great showing for the 30-year-old netminder. Koskinen is battling Al Montoya and will need to turn in better performances moving forward if he's going to succeed in his bid to usurp the 33-year-old veteran and become Edmonton's primary backup.
