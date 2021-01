Koskinen stopped 35 of 38 shots in a 4-3 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Koskinen gave up a pair of goals in the third period to put the Oilers down 3-2. Kailer Yamamoto retied it with 3:05 to go, and Leon Draisaitl scored in the final second to give Koskinen his third win of the year. The Finnish goalie still has a 3.18 GAA and a .907 save percentage -- those numbers won't blow anyone away. He'll likely start in Tuesday's rematch versus the Jets.