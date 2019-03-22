Koskinen allowed a goal on 20 shots, making 19 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over Columbus.

It was a nice bounce-back performance from Koskinen after getting pulled in his last start. A return to the win column moves his record to 23-18-4, and the Finnish netminder now has a 2.85 GAA and .909 save percentage in 2018-19.

