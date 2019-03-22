Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Bests Blue Jackets
Koskinen allowed a goal on 20 shots, making 19 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over Columbus.
It was a nice bounce-back performance from Koskinen after getting pulled in his last start. A return to the win column moves his record to 23-18-4, and the Finnish netminder now has a 2.85 GAA and .909 save percentage in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...