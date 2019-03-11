Koskinen (illness) will tend the twine for Monday's home clash with the Rangers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen was held out versus Toronto on Saturday due to an illness, but appears to be healthy and ready to go Monday. The netminder is riding a four-game winning streak in which he posted a 1.75 GAA and .951 save percentage. The Finn figures to carry the bulk of the load for the Oilers the rest of the way after beating out the departed Cam Talbot (Philadelphia) for the No. 1 job in Edmonton.