Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Between pipes against Rangers
Koskinen (illness) will tend the twine for Monday's home clash with the Rangers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen was held out versus Toronto on Saturday due to an illness, but appears to be healthy and ready to go Monday. The netminder is riding a four-game winning streak in which he posted a 1.75 GAA and .951 save percentage. The Finn figures to carry the bulk of the load for the Oilers the rest of the way after beating out the departed Cam Talbot (Philadelphia) for the No. 1 job in Edmonton.
More News
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Not starting Saturday•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Seeking fifth straight win•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Stretches win streak to four•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting in goal Thursday•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Settles in for win•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets start in Buffalo•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...