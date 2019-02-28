Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Between pipes against Sens
Koskinen will tend the twine for Thursday's road tilt with Ottawa, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen will be back in the crease after getting the hook against Toronto on Wednesday. The netminder gave up four goals on just 16 shots for a .750 save percentage and was replaced by Anthony Stolarz. The 30-year-old Koskinen will be making his ninth straight appearance in the crease, having gone 2-4-2 with a 2.79 GAA in his previous eight outings.
