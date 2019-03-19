Koskinen will tend the twine against the Blues on the road Tuesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen is struggling for consistency, as he went 2-2-0 with a 3.93 GAA in his previous four outings. The Finnish netminder will see the bulk of the load the rest of the way, though trade acquisition Anthony Stolarz could get the occasional look, especially if (when) the Oilers are eliminated from playoff contention.