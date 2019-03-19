Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Between pipes Tuesday
Koskinen will tend the twine against the Blues on the road Tuesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen is struggling for consistency, as he went 2-2-0 with a 3.93 GAA in his previous four outings. The Finnish netminder will see the bulk of the load the rest of the way, though trade acquisition Anthony Stolarz could get the occasional look, especially if (when) the Oilers are eliminated from playoff contention.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...