Koskinen will tend the twine at home versus the Habs on Tuesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen will make his fifth appearance and fourth start in the Oilers' last seven contests. The Finnish netminder made the jump from the KHL this offseason and appears to be challenging Cam Talbot for the starting job in Edmonton. It's probably to soon to call the 30-year-old the No. 1, but given the club's offensive talent, there is little room for error between the pipes.