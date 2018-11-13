Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Between pipes Tuesday
Koskinen will tend the twine at home versus the Habs on Tuesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen will make his fifth appearance and fourth start in the Oilers' last seven contests. The Finnish netminder made the jump from the KHL this offseason and appears to be challenging Cam Talbot for the starting job in Edmonton. It's probably to soon to call the 30-year-old the No. 1, but given the club's offensive talent, there is little room for error between the pipes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...