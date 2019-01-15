Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Between pipes Wednesday
Koskinen will defend the cage on the road against the Canucks on Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
After a disastrous relief appearance against San Jose on Jan. 8, Koskinen watched from the bench for two games, but bounced back with a solid 41-save victory over the Sabres on Monday. Until the Finn or Cam Talbot can separate himself from the other, look for coach Ken Hitchcock to ride the hot hand.
