Koskinen will defend the cage on the road against the Canucks on Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

After a disastrous relief appearance against San Jose on Jan. 8, Koskinen watched from the bench for two games, but bounced back with a solid 41-save victory over the Sabres on Monday. Until the Finn or Cam Talbot can separate himself from the other, look for coach Ken Hitchcock to ride the hot hand.

