Koskinen stopped all 30 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

It's the 30-year-old's fourth shutout of the season but his first since early December. Koskinen has a 2.76 GAA and .911 save percentage on the season, and with Cam Talbot now in Philly, the Finnish rookie is locked in as the Oilers' No. 1 goalie for the rest of this season and likely beyond.