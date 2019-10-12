Koskinen will patrol the road crease in Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Koskinen will look to keep the Oilers' undefeated. This will be his third straight start since Mike Smith was struggling and Koskinen has been solid so far with two straight wins and a .914 save percentage in the process. The Rangers will be well-rested since they haven't played in a week, and they scored 10 goals in their first two games of the season.