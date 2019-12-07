Play

Koskinen stopped 35 of 36 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Koskinen kept the Kings off the board until Michael Amadio jammed home a rebound in the third period for their only goal. Koskinen improved to 11-3-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .921 save percentage this season. He's started three straight contests for the first time this campaign -- coach Dave Tippett prefers to split the starts between Koskinen and Mike Smith fairly evenly. The latter should be considered likely to start Sunday versus the Sabres.

More News
Our Latest Stories