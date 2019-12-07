Koskinen stopped 35 of 36 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Koskinen kept the Kings off the board until Michael Amadio jammed home a rebound in the third period for their only goal. Koskinen improved to 11-3-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .921 save percentage this season. He's started three straight contests for the first time this campaign -- coach Dave Tippett prefers to split the starts between Koskinen and Mike Smith fairly evenly. The latter should be considered likely to start Sunday versus the Sabres.