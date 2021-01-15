Koskinen stopped 38 of 40 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Koskinen was initially supposed to get Thursday off, but Mike Smith (undisclosed) was a late scratch. That didn't bother the 32-year-old Koskinen at all, as he was excellent and got much more scoring support from Oilers superstars Connor McDavid (hat trick, assist), Leon Draisaitl (four helpers) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (three points). With the reason for Smith's absence unknown, Koskinen could be in line for a third straight start Saturday for the first of two games against the Canadiens.