Koskinen let in four goals on 38 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

The Oilers established three separate one-goal leads, but Koskinen couldn't make them stand. The second goal of Jared Spurgeon's hat trick was enough to stick the Finnish netminder with a loss. Koskinen fell to 16-12-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 33 appearances this year. Expect Mike Smith to return to the crease Sunday in Los Angeles.