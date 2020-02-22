Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Can't hang on versus Wild
Koskinen let in four goals on 38 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.
The Oilers established three separate one-goal leads, but Koskinen couldn't make them stand. The second goal of Jared Spurgeon's hat trick was enough to stick the Finnish netminder with a loss. Koskinen fell to 16-12-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 33 appearances this year. Expect Mike Smith to return to the crease Sunday in Los Angeles.
