Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Can't shut door late
Koskinen stopped 23 of 25 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks.
The 30-year-old came within seconds of his second shutout of the season, but instead got saddled with the loss. Koskinen was beaten by Nick Ritchie with 17 seconds left in regulation, then the winner came just 14 seconds into extra time, after Rickard Rakell jammed home the rebound on his own shot. Koskinen has still allowed three goals or less in four straight starts, posting a .913 save percentage over that stretch as he continues to put pressure on a struggling Cam Talbot for the Oilers' No. 1 job.
