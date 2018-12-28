Koskinen gave up four goals on six first-period shots in a 4-2 loss to Vancouver on Thursday.

The Oilers' starting netminder lasted just one period before he was pulled in favor of Cam Talbot. The poor outing moves Koskinen's record to 11-6-1 with a 2.52 GAA and .918 save percentage. Despite the lackluster showing, Koskinen, generally speaking, has been excellent this season, on his way to posting three shutouts in 18 starts. This was just an off night for the 30-year-old, and he'll be looking to put this result behind him as soon as possible. The team has yet to announce a starter for Saturday night's home game versus San Jose.