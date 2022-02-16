Koskinen was activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Wednesday.

Koskinen will presumably be an option for Thursday's game against Anaheim after missing a little over a week of action due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. The 33-year-old vet has goine 16-8-2 while posting a 3.15 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 26 appearances this year.