Koskinen was activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Wednesday.
Koskinen will presumably be an option for Thursday's game against Anaheim after missing a little over a week of action due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. The 33-year-old vet has goine 16-8-2 while posting a 3.15 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 26 appearances this year.
