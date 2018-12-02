Koskinen permitted only one goal on 32 shots en route to a 2-1 home win over the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Koskinen outperformed world-class goalie Marc-Andre Fleury for his third consecutive victory. Fleury leading an expansion team to the Stanley Cup Finals last season made for a terrific story, and Koskinen has provided his own brilliant narrative in 2018-19. This is a tale about how a 6-foot-7, 202-pound goalie from Finland managed to overtake Cam Talbot -- who had been one of the most heavily utilized goaltenders -- as the new No. 1 in Edmonton. Koskinen has a 7-2-1 record, 2.15 GAA and .928 save percentage through 12 games, and he's showing no signs of tapering off.