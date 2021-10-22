Koskinen stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Koskinen was perfect until Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo scored his first NHL goal early in the third period to break up the shutout bid. The 33-year-old Koskinen has now allowed just two goals on 47 shots to earn wins in both of his appearances. The Finn could start the second half of a back-to-back Friday versus the Golden Knights. That's a more challenging matchup for Koskinen should he get the start, even with Vegas' injury woes early in the season.