Koskinen stopped 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

After allowing the first goal of the game midway through the first period, Koskinen settled down and watched James Neal dominate at the other end of the ice. The 31-year-old netminder sat behind Mike Smith for the first two games of the season, but it's not yet clear which of them -- if either -- will emerge as the Oilers' No. 1.