Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Defending cage Friday
Koskinen will be in goal at home versus Minnesota on Friday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen has played just once in the Oilers' last six contests. The netminder did perform well in that outing, as he posted a .971 save percentage. With the Oilers trying to hold on to a playoff spot in a competitive Pacific Division, coach Dave Tippett will likely continue to give the bulk of the starts to veteran Mike Smith.
