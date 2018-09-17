Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Defending cage Monday
Koskinen will guard the blue paint against the Flames on Monday.
Koskinen will need to beat out veteran Al Montoya for the backup job behind Cam Talbot, otherwise he figures to find himself playing for AHL Bakersfield. Brought over from the KHL this offseason, the Finn could opt to return to Russia if the team makes the decision to demote him to the minors.
