Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Defending cage Saturday
Koskinen will tend the twine for Saturday's road trip to Nashville.
Koskinen will be making his first appearance in an NHL game since he was with the Islanders back in 2010-11. The Finn won't be getting an easy matchup, as the Predators are averaging 3.50 goal per game (eighth best in the league). If the netminder can put together a solid outing, he may stand a chance of playing in more than back-to-backs this season.
