Koskinen will patrol the crease for Wednesday's Game 3 matchup with Chicago, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Through the first two contests, Koskinen registered 41 saves on 45 shots and picked up the win in Game 2. Considering he was able to get the team back in the win column, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him tending the twine again for Game 3. With the firepower afforded him by teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Koskinen isn't going to need to be perfect to win the best-of-five series, just good enough.