Koskinen allowed three goals on 10 shots before he was pulled from Monday's 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Koskinen's first appearance in over a week was a brief one, as he was replaced by Mike Smith to start the second period. The damage was already done at that point, and Koskinen dropped to 7-9-0 with a 3.39 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 16 outings. With performances like Monday's, Koskinen could see his playing time further shrink, especially when Smith is playing well.