Koskinen will guard the home goal in Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Mike Smith quickly took the starting job from Koskinen, who will make his first appearance since Feb. 20 on Monday. Koskinen actually put together a decent February, though, as he recorded a .914 save percentage and a 3-2-0 record. The Oilers and Maple Leafs are two of the top offenses in the league, but Koskinen could get some relief if Auston Matthews (wrist) ends up sitting out.