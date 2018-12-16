Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Draws start in Vancouver
Koskinen will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's contest against the Canucks, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Koskinen has been one of the best stories of the season thus far. Seeing his first NHL action since 2010, the 30-year-old owns an 11-3-1 record with a 2.12 GAA and .930 save percentage. On top of that, he's posted three shutouts. Koskinen took over Cam Talbot's starting job and has continued to cement his status as a No. 1 goaltender.
