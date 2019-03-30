Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Draws start Saturday
Koskinen will tend the home goal in Saturday's game against the Ducks.
Koskinen will draw his 10th consecutive start, and lost in overtime while stopping 20 of 22 shots in his last start. The Fin will draw a great matchup, facing the league's worst offense in terms of goals per game (2.32).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...