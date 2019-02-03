Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Drilled for four goals
Koskinen coughed up four goals on just 27 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal on Sunday.
Koskinen has now dropped four straight, falling to 14-12-1 on the season after starting 11-3-1. He's allowed seven goals on 54 shots in two starts since signing a three-year extension. The 30-year-old Finn's play has taken a sharp dive and his GAA is quickly approaching the 3.00 mark.
