Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Earns second straight win
Koskinen stopped 30 of 32 shots Thursday in a 3-2 victory over Los Angeles.
Koskinen has established himself as the No. 1 goalie in Edmonton, and his play has made that decision an easy one for coach Ken Hitchcock. He's now won three of his past four starts and has held opponents to three goals or less in each of his past seven contests. With Vegas' pedestrian offense (2.9 goals per game) up next, he's a solid play again on Saturday.
