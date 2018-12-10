Koskinen put together a 24-save, shutout performance versus Calgary on Sunday.

It was the second shutout for Koskinen in his previous five outings and third of the year. In those five appearances, the Finnish netminder is 4-1-0 with a fantastic 1.20 GAA and .957 save percentage. If he can continue to string together strong performances, the 30-year-old should cement his spot as the No. 1 in Edmonton over Cam Talbot.