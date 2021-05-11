Koskinen stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal on Monday.

Koskinen gave No. 1 starter Mike Smith a breather and was able to do enough to pick up his fourth win in his last five starts (4-0-1). Koskinen probably should have come up with the save on Artturi Lehkonen's game-tying goal from a sharp angle in the third period, an issue the netminder will need to clean up if he's forced to step in for Smith at any point during the playoffs. Koskinen is 13-12-0 on the year with a 3.14 GAA and .899 save percentage.