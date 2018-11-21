Koskinen allowed three goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's overtime win over the Sharks.

After a pair of defensive let downs causing two goals in the first 10:32 of the game, it looked like Koskinen was on the fast track to being yanked in coach Ken Hitchcock's debut. He pulled it together and yielded just one more goal, allowing the Oilers to tie up the game and send it to overtime. Koskinen now has a 5-2-0 record.