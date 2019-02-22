Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Ends losing streak
Koskinen stopped 20 of 23 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Islanders on Thursday.
Koskinen wasn't particularly busy, save for the last seven minutes of the first period where he surrendered three goals to squander an early lead. Koskinen improves to 15-14-3 with a 2.87 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Koskinen had failed to earn a win in his previous eight appearances entering Thursday. The Oilers have only won two of their last 12 games, making any of their goalies a risky play.
