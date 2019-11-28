Koskinen stopped 46 of 50 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Despite Jujhar Khaira opening the scoring for the Oilers, a persistent Avalanche team was too much for Koskinen to handle. The Finnish goalie faced 17 shots and allowed three goals in the final frame. Koskinen dropped to 9-2-2 with a 2.55 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 15 games this season. The 31-year-old will likely start one of two games in a weekend home-and-home with the Canucks.