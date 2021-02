Koskinen will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus Calgary, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen was sharp in his last start Feb. 9 against the Senators, turning aside 40 of 42 shots en route to a 3-2 win. He'll attempt to secure his seventh victory of the season in a home matchup with a Flames team that's lost three of its last four games.