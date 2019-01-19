Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Facing Flames
Koskinen will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against Calgary.
Koskinen has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Sabres and Canucks while maintaining an impressive 1.93 GAA and .938 save percentage over that span. He'll look to keep rolling and secure his 15th victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Flames team that's gone 8-1-1 in its last 10 contests.
