Koskinen will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus Winnipeg, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen was sharp in his last start Saturday against the Canucks, stopping 26 of 28 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 10th loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Jets team that's averaging 3.34 goals per game this campaign, sixth in the NHL.