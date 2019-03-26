Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Facing LA
Koskinen will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Kings, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.
Koskinen was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against Ottawa, surrendering four goals on 35 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. The Finnish backstop will look to bounce back and pick up his 24th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a hot Kings team that's won three straight games.
