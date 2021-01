Koskinen will man the crease Wednesday in Toronto, Jack Michaels of Oilers Radio reports.

No surprise here, as Koskinen remains the only NHL-caliber goalie on Edmonton's roster with Mike Smith on LTIR. Koskinen's monopoly on playing time in Edmonton's net hasn't translated to much early success, as he heads into this daunting matchup with an uninspiring 1-3-0 record, 3.80 GAA and .897 save percentage.