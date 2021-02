Koskinen will protect the road net in Saturday's game against the Flames, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

The Oilers have one of the top offenses and one of the worst defenses in the league. That often makes Koskinen a high-risk fantasy play, as he's accrued an .897 save percentage and a 5-6-0 record thus far. The Flames aren't considered a high-powered offense, though, as they've averaged just 2.69 goals per game.