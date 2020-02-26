Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Facing off against division rival
Koskinen will tend the road twine in Wednesday's matchup versus the Golden Knights, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen has had some rocky outings and has ceded No. 1 duties to Mike Smith in February, but the former has been excellent on the road this season. He's produced a .929 save percentage and 2.33 GAA away from his barn. Vegas isn't an easy place to play, though, as it ranks eighth with 3.42 goals per home contest.
