Koskinen will be between the pipes for Wednesday's home game against the Flyers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen has won both of his starts so far and was solid in the process with a .914 save percentage. This will be his first home game of the year, but it'll be the Flyers' third straight road contest. They haven't been able to spark their offense on the road trip, scoring just three goals over two games. That bodes well for Koskinen's chances of staying undefeated.