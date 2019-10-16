Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Facing off against Flyers
Koskinen will be between the pipes for Wednesday's home game against the Flyers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen has won both of his starts so far and was solid in the process with a .914 save percentage. This will be his first home game of the year, but it'll be the Flyers' third straight road contest. They haven't been able to spark their offense on the road trip, scoring just three goals over two games. That bodes well for Koskinen's chances of staying undefeated.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.