Koskinen will guard the home goal in Monday's game versus the Senators.

Koskinen was pulled from his last start after allowing three goals on 10 shots to the Maple Leafs. After a week on the bench, the 32-year-old has a chance to get back on track. This matchup is tougher than it appears. The Senators have shown some life lately, as they've won five of their last eight games while averaging 3.75 goals per contest.