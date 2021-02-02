Koskinen will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus Ottawa, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen has gotten a ton of work early on this season, starting 10 of Edmonton's first 11 games, but he hasn't been particularly sharp, compiling a 4-6-0 record while posting a sub-par 3.45 GAA and .895 save percentage. The 32-year-old backstop will, however, have a great opportunity to pick up his fifth win of the campaign Tuesday, as he'll be taking on a Senators club that's 1-7-1 this year.